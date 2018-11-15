हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding pics

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Couple to share official pics today?

Deepika and Ranveer will share their wedding pics today!

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Couple to share official pics today?

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding festivities are going on at Lake Como, Italy. The couple got married in a traditional Konkani style ceremony yesterday and will reportedly tie the knot once again today, according to the Sindhi traditions. As of now, the entire nation is waiting for 'Deep-Veer's wedding pics. Fan clubs did share a few pics from the venue where Deepika and Ranveer can be seen standing together but no official pictures have been released yet.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the newly wedded couple will share official images right after the Sindhi-style wedding today. The report also reveals that the images are likely to be shared at around 6 pm.

Deepika and Ranveer's pre-wedding festivities began a couple of days ago. Deepika's stylist, Shaleena Nathani shared some pictures from the festivities which had the bride-to-be looking radiant in an Orange Sabyasachi outfit.

The couple took social media by storm when they announced their wedding dates on Twitter last month. As soon as both of them formally announced their wedding, congratulations started pouring in! The two were rumoured to be dating for the longest time but never really admitted to being in a relationship. However, their social media PDA and time to time public appearances showed us that something was brewing between the two.

Here's waiting for the official wedding pictures and extending our heartiest wishes to the newlyweds!

Tags:
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding picsRanveer and Deepika weddingRanveer Singh Deepika Padukone weddingDeepika PadukoneRanveer Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close