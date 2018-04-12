Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding to be a private affair? Check details

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, who is currently on a break, has been making headlines due to imminent wedding rumours with alleged beau Ranveer Singh. Even though the duo has never spoken about their relationship, the speculations around their wedding have refused to die down.

On Wednesday, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she reportedly flew down to her hometown in Bengaluru to spend time with her family members.

A Times of India report has claimed that the actress's parents have chosen four dates between September and December 2018 for the wedding. The report said that the family is mulling to keep the ceremony extremely private with only close relatives and friends in attendance.

The report further claimed that Deepika-Ranveer's wedding preparations are going on with a full swing and the actress is fully utilising her free time to shop for her wedding with her mother and baby sister Anisha Padukone.

Only last month, several media reports claimed that Deepika went on a wedding shopping spree with her family and hitting several jewellery stores in Bengaluru to pick the perfect one for the big day.

Recently, Deepika was seen pampering herself as she was spotted at a salon in Bandra, Mumbai. As expected, the lady was soon joined by none other but Ranveeer. A report has claimed that apparently, Ranveer wanted to meet her before she left for Bengaluru for her wedding preparations.