Deepika Padukone receives 'reward' from 'baba' Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: While Deepika Padukone has been receiving accolades from across quarters for giving her career-best performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat', her 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan went a step ahead and wrote a hand-written note to appreciate her role in the film.

In the note, Amitabh expressed how much he loved Deepika's performance in the movie.

Terming the gesture as a 'reward', Deepika shared the note on her Instagram account saying, "there are awards...there are rewards...& then there is THIS! Thank You Baba... @amitabhbachchan".

Deepika, who shared screen space with senior Bachchan in 2015 comedy-drama 'Piku' and played the role of his daughter, shares a warm relationship with him.

It was only recently that Ranveer Singh, who played a pivotal role in the period drama, had received a note from Bachchan. In the letter, Bachchan had hailed Ranveer for his performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' is doing an incredible business at the Box Office and has so far collected Rs 166 crore.

Based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi`s poem 'Padmavat', the film was caught in a row after Shri Rajput Karni Sena staged protests across the country. The protesters believed that the film distorted history. As a result of the ensuing violence, the movie did not release in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well as in some theatres across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

It has received mixed reviews, with some appreciating the movie for its visual brilliance and impeccable performances, while some slamming it for glorifying the practice of Jauhar (self-immolation).

