Deepika Padukone's fans go crazy as she poses for shutterbugs at TIME 100 Gala—Video

New Delhi: Gorgeous Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has a huge fan following not just in the country but across the globe. The tall and talented Dippy darling recently attended the TIME Gala 2018 and she stole the limelight right away!

She posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet and the fan frenzy was palpable. She shared a video on Instagram where we can actually see an ocean of fan following cheering for her and shouting out her name loudly—just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Watch it here:

Also, do not miss her caption which read: “A big big thank you to all my fans who braved the weather and waited so patiently right until the end!It was a magical evening made perfect by getting to share it with all of you...#TIME100.”

Deepika happens to be the only Indian celebrity this year in the TIME's 100 Most influential people list—and that itself is a big achievement. Deepika was styled by Shaleena Nathani, who gave her a pristine yet powerful look for the event.

The A-lister actress donned an Anamika Khanna statement ivory saree with jewels by Farah Khan designer. She kept it minimalistic with all the focus on dark lips and kohl eyes adding the right amount of drama to her entire look.

The actress will next be seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj movie starring Irrfan Khan where the former is playing a gangster. Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment abroad for a rare form of cancer. Besides, this untitled flick, the actress is yet to announce any other venture this year.

Deepika is a superstar, the world is in love with!