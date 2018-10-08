हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza encourages women to speak up, extends support to the #MeToo movement

Tanushree, who had lodged a complaint with Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) a decade ago against Patekar.

Pic courtesy: @deespeak (Twitter)

Mumbai: Dia Mirza took to Twitter Monday to extend support to the #MeToo movement that gained momentum in India after actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of misconduct while shooting for an item song for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss' ten years ago.

Dia, who owns a production company with her husband Sahil Sangha, wrote: "Support those that find the courage to express their truth. Use this time to introspect. As we have. As producers we will ensure that our company @BornFreeEnt encourages women to speak up. Already working on gender balance we care for a safe work ecosystem. @sahil_sangha #Metoo (sic)."

Tanushree, who had lodged a complaint with Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) a decade ago against Patekar. After being away from the limelight for over a decade, Tanushree spoke about the case recently. Since then, a number of actresses from the film industry have come out in support of her. Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Chitrangada Singh and several others have condemned acts of sexual misconduct.

Patekar, who was supposed to address the media today to speak about Tanushree's allegations, has reportedly called off the press conference.

Dia, as a producer, feels it is important for the women staff in any organisation feel safe.

This comes after filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane Sunday offered clarifications on the row over sexual harassment allegations against their Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl.

In separate statements, Kashyap and Motwane, who formed the company along with Bahl and Madhu Mantena seven years ago, detailed the backdoor deliberations that took place in order to punish their partner.

Not just women from the film industry, women from different professional backgrounds have narrated disturbing incidents of sexual misconduct involving them and the people they have worked with.

(With PTI inputs)

