Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza lauds Taj Mahal Declaration

Actress Dia Mirza is happy that steps are being taken to end disposable, or single-use plastic around the Taj Mahal and make up to 500 metres around the historic monument plastic-free under the Taj Declaration on beating plastic pollution.

"Taj Mahal and Agra as a city attract tourist from all over the world. As a world heritage site and symbol of love, what we witnessed and we hope (is that) we will convert action on the ground to a significant change in the human behaviour," Dia said in a statement to IANS. 

In a meeting held at the Taj on Sunday, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, who is also the Minister of State for Environment, United Nations Environment Programme Executive Director Erik Solheim and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and actress Dia, adopted "Taj Declaration" that aims making Agra, which is among world's top ten most polluted cities, free of plastic.

The actress says "when a world heritage site pledge to beat plastic pollution, reduce the consumption of single-use plastic and ensure the area around Taj Mahal is litter free -- it serves as a powerful example".

"It is not only an example to the city, state but to the world. I look forward to coming back and witnessing significant reduction in plastic." 

The measure came ahead of the World Environment Day (June 5) to be marked this year with theme "Beat Plastic Pollution".

