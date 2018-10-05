Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi dances to Karisma Kapoor-Govinda's hit 90s song and it's crazy! Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi dances to Karisma Kapoor-Govinda&#039;s hit 90s song and it&#039;s crazy! Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a terrific dancer and can move like a swan. She delivered the biggest hit songs of 2018—Dilbar and is now rightly called the 'Dilbar' girl. Nora is also famous for her hilarious videos.

She recently shared a funny dance video where she can be seen grooving to the popular 90s track 'Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha' featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor from 1995 blockbuster 'Coolie No 1'.

Watch it here:

Nora's 'Dilbar' song from 'Satyamev Jayate' created a storm online and has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube. It's her breathtaking belly dance that will leave your jaws on the floor. Nora sizzles and aces her Belly dance moves while John Abraham keeps his tough look on.

'Dilbar' song originally featured elegance personified Sushmita Sen in Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Sirf Tum'. The film released in 1999.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry. At present, she is hosting MTV Dating in the Dark.

 

Must Watch

