हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar stable

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday, is currently stable.

Dilip Kumar stable

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday, is currently stable.

The 95-year-old actor, who was being treated for recurrent pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital, was feeling better now.

"He (Dilip Kumar) is stable now. There is nothing to worry about," Ajay Kumar, Vice President, Lilavati Hospital, told PTI. 

When reached out, Kumar's wife, yesteryear actor Saira Banu was unavailable for comment.

Earlier in then day, Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor's official Twitter handle. 

"Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying... Will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut)" the tweet read. 

Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia. 

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as "Andaz", 'Aan', 'Madhumati', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

Tags:
Dilip Kumardilip kumar health updateSaira Banu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close