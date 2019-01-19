हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh comes to Kylie Jenner's rescue! Punishes the egg that broke her record—Watch

Diljit took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen cooking the raw egg. 

Diljit Dosanjh comes to Kylie Jenner&#039;s rescue! Punishes the egg that broke her record—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has often expressed his admiration for international reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Kylie held the world record of having the most-liked picture on Instagram (One that introduced her daughter Stormi) with over 18 Million likes. Recently, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's record was broken by a simple, raw egg as the pic garnered over 48 million likes!

Taking a stand for his celebrity crush, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen cooking the raw egg. The video will leave you in splits and is unmissable!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on

In the video, Diljit tells Kylie that the work has been done and she can continue uploading as many posts as she likes.

Aww, now that's cute!

Diljit enjoys massive fan following and is one of the most sought-after singers of the industry. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Udta Punjab' and was also conferred upon with the Filmfare award for Best Debut Actor Male in the year 2017.

Tags:
Diljit DosanjhKylie JennerKylie Jenner Instagram recordDiljit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close