Dimpy Ganguly’s daughter Reanna looks adorable – See PICS
Mumbai: Former reality star and Bigg Boss 8 contestant Dimpy Ganguly recently took to Twitter to share some adorable photographs of her daughter Reanna.
Ganguly is married to a Dubai based businessman named Rohit Roy.
Check out the photographs of Dimpy and Rohit’s adorable daughter here:
My baby had her first meal on the first day of the year! 2017 couldn't have started better!! #reanna'sannaprashan #riceeatingceremony pic.twitter.com/hIrBasYwI6
— Dimpy Ganguly (@iamdimpyganguly) 2 January 2017
A very happy new year to all my mamma's friends and family. May this coming year bring lots of happiness love and prosperity -Love reanna pic.twitter.com/7v16y8V67b
— Dimpy Ganguly (@iamdimpyganguly) 31 December 2016
Although a tough one but 2016 gave me her n 4 that it'll always b th mst spcl year! 2017 I'm ready! #grateful #reanna #mostspecial #nye2017 pic.twitter.com/m1e9wyI8Ca
— Dimpy Ganguly (@iamdimpyganguly) 31 December 2016
These images are truly adorable.
Here’s wishing the toddler and her parents a very Happy New Year.
