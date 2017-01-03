close
Dimpy Ganguly’s daughter Reanna looks adorable – See PICS

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 12:15
Pic courtesy: @iamdimpyganguly

Mumbai: Former reality star and Bigg Boss 8 contestant Dimpy Ganguly recently took to Twitter to share some adorable photographs of her daughter Reanna.

Ganguly is married to a Dubai based businessman named Rohit Roy.

Check out the photographs of Dimpy and Rohit’s adorable daughter here:

These images are truly adorable.

Here’s wishing the toddler and her parents a very Happy New Year.

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 12:15

