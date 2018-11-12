हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani cuddling her pet pooch is the cutest thing on internet today—Watch

Disha's latest Instagram post is overflowing with cuteness! 

Disha Patani cuddling her pet pooch is the cutest thing on internet today—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has a huge fan following and is quite regular on social media platform Instagram. The stunner often makes hearts skip a beat with her smouldering posts that go viral in no time. Disha's latest Instagram post, however, is overflowing with cuteness! The pretty actress can be seen cuddling and playing with her pet dog named 'Goku'.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play Salman's sister and a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role in the film as the makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the personal front, the gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff and is often clicked by the paps with him. Neither Disha nor Tiger, however, have confirmed their relationship status.

Disha Patanidisha patani picsBharatTiger Shroff

