Disha Patani raises the heat in a sultry lingerie-See pic

New Delhi: Baaghi actress Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The stunner often makes hearts skip a beat with her smouldering posts that go viral in no time. Her recent update on Instagram will certainly blow your mind. The stunning actress can be seen donning a sultry lingerie by Calvin Klein.

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play Salman's sister and a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role in the film as the makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the personal front, the gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff and is often clicked by the paps with him. Neither Disha nor Tiger, however, have confirmed their relationship status.