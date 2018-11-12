हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani shares throwback video of her 'bright, sunny' day in Las Vegas

Her gorgeous looks are enough to pull the crowd to theatres.

Disha Patani shares throwback video of her &#039;bright, sunny&#039; day in Las Vegas

New Delhi: The super svelte actress Disha Patani has an ocean of fan following wanting to know the details of her upcoming projects. In a short span of time, the young and talented Disha has managed to earn many admirers and is often seen sweating it out at the gym.

Besides acting and gymming, Disha is also an avid social media user. Her pictures and videos break the internet and go viral in no time. She recently shared a small video of the time she was in Las Vegas. Check out her throwback video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback to the bright sunny day in vegas

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Who can possibly escape her charm?

Her gorgeous looks are enough to pull the crowd to theatres and her recent success 'Baaghi 2' has made her one of the most sought-after stars.

Like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha too is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs can give actresses a run for their money. The pretty young actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger and the film did great business at the Box Office. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated much.

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina as the female lead. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. It will release on Eid next year.

The svelte actress is currently training hard to ace her part in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. She will be playing a trapeze artist in the film reportedly.

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsdisha patani las vegasBollywoodTiger Shroff

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close