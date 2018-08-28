Disha Patani slams report that claimed Hrithik Roshan tried to flirt with her

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Monday reacted to the reports that claimed Hrithik Roshan had sent her flirtatious texts. The actress revealed that she has not walked out of any project involving Hrithik.

Taking to Twitter, Disha wrote, "There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something like this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him."

A few days ago, rumours were rife that Disha has walked out of a project because Hrithik tried to flirt with the Baaghi actress.

Hrithik has also slammed the reports.

He shared the screenshots of Hindi newspapers that carried the story and wrote sarcastic captions.

"भास्कर bhaisaab? कहाँ हो? हाल चाल सब? सब ठीक? देखिए, आपकी दुकान ki प्रगति के लिए मेरी तरफ़ से यह ट्वीट. Next time सीधे बोल देना की help चाहिए।, " He wrote.

Another tweet read, "मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :)."

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Super 30.