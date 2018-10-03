Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff no longer a couple?

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been together for the last 3 years however none of them ever spoke about their relationship. However, their frequent dinners and outings spoke an altogether different volume between the two.

However, latest buzz has now suggested that the two have headed for splitsville. Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying that both Tiger and Disha were having frequent arguments of late. In fact, they even tried to make their relationship work and bring back the spark in it but failed. So, in order to maintain their personal space, the two decided to part ways with each other.

This is not the first time reports of the duo parting ways with each other have turned out. Only a fortnight ago, a Filmfare report claimed of Tiger and Disha calling it quit. The report also said that while Disha had reportedly moved in with someone else, Tiger had started to get close to his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Tara Sutaria.

On the work front, both Tiger and Disha have good projects in their kitties and they reportedly want to focus on their professional commitments.

Disha and Tiger look irresistibly good together both on and off the screen. They romanced each other in Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 2' earlier this year. If the reports are anything to go by, love blossomed between them when they worked on a music video titled 'Befikra'. Since then, they were spotted together at various social dos and dinner dates.

Tiger and Disha have made joint appearances at parties and posed for the paparazzi together, thereby fuelling rumours about their relationship. They even ringed in the New Year in Sri Lanka.