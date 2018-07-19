हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dhadak

Exclusive- Boney Kapoor on daughter Janhvi's debut: May the blessings of her mother help her carry forward the legacy

Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make a splash on the silver screen with 'Dhadak'. It is one of the most-awaited films of this year as it marks Janhvi's Bollywood debut. 'Dhadak' will hit the screens on July 20.

Exclusive- Boney Kapoor on daughter Janhvi&#039;s debut: May the blessings of her mother help her carry forward the legacy
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make a splash on the silver screen with 'Dhadak'. It is one of the most-awaited films of this year as it marks Janhvi's Bollywood debut. 'Dhadak' will hit the screens on July 20.

While we can't wait to watch Janhvi on screen, her father, Boney Kapoor in an exclusive telephonic interview with Zee News English expressed his feelings about his daughter's debut.

On being asked how he feels about Janhvi's first film, Kapoor said, “I'm excited about it. May God bless her and may the blessings of her mother help her carry forward the legacy that she has created. And I'm sure, Janhvi, with the kind of dedication and hard work that she has put in this film and the kind of approach she has, will in her own individual way carry on to enlarge the legacy.”

'Dhadak' directed by Shashank Khaitan also marks the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta, the film is presented by Zee Studios.

At the trailer launch of 'Dhadak' a few weeks back, the Kapoor clan including Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor was present.

Janhvi's cousin, Mohit Marwah was also there at the event. Arjun Kapoor, however, had missed the trailer launch but took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt wish for Janhvi.

Khushi, Janhvi's younger sister was moved to tears at the trailer launch and was comforted by her elder sister with a warm hug.

Looking at the closeness and bonding among the Kapoors, we asked Boney Kapoor if we would get to see the entire Kapoor Khandaan together in a film.

To this, Mr Kapoor replied, “Well, it depends on the script. There are no restrictions, it all depends. Anil and Arjun did 'Mubarakan' together,.. Kapoor gang could be in one group. ..This new branch of Kapoors can."

The filmmaker further added that “All of them are individuals they have their own mindsets... It all depends on the script and on them.”

Tags:
dhadakBoney KapoorJanhvi KapoorSrideviKhushi KapoorIshaan Khatter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close