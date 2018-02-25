Fans pen down a tribute using Sridevi's popular films – Check out

New Delhi: Sridevi's untimely death has left the nation shocked and saddened. An actress par excellence, Sridevi was just 54 when she left the world.

Ever since the news of her death has flourished on the internet, the fans have found it hard to come to terms with the loss of their favourite actress.

One such fan has tried to pen down a creative message for the actress involving the names of all her, the message has been going viral on the internet.

Here's the message written in Hindi:

श्रीदेवी को श्रध्धांजली

वो 'चांदनी' ना रही

गहरा 'सदमा' दे गई...

जिंदगी बहोत 'चालबाज' निकली

सबसे 'जुदाई' दे गई

बहोत 'लम्हे' जीने बाकी थे

बड़ी जल्दी 'आखरी रास्ता' से चली गयी

काश कोई 'मिस्टर इंडिया' आये

और वो 'नगीना' लौटा दे....

Sridevi succumbed to cardiac arrest on Saturday night in Dubai Emperor Towers. She was in Dubai to attend relative Mohit Marwah's wedding along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. While she extended her stay in Dubai, Boney returned with daughter Khushi to Mumbai. However, Sridevi was declared dead on arrival by the doctors in Dubai.