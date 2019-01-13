Farhan Akhtar shares pool picture with Shibani Dandekar, says 'Love you loads'

New Delhi: The year 2018 saw more and more celebs declaring their love in public and tying the knot. Looks like the same trend will continue this year as B-Towners are no longer willing to hide the fact that they are in love! And why should they?

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar's love life is under the scanner these days as he is dating the gorgeous Shibani Dandekar. Even though neither Farhan nor Shibani have 'officially' admitted to being in a relationship, their Instagram PDA says it all.

Farhan took to Instagram to share a picture with Shibani and we can't decide what is cuter, the pic or the lovey-dovey caption!

Check out the pic here:

The caption is, “As long as I have you As long as you are I’ll never be lost Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads”

This are going strong between Farhan and Shibani. The rumour mills are rife with gossip of the duo planning to walk the aisle in March or April this year. Reports also say that the rumoured couple has exchanged the rings and has begun preparing the big day. They are on a lookout for the perfect wedding planners and caterers and are also zeroing out for a 'perfect' destination to tie the knot.