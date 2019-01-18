Film on Radha and Krishna will be on a huge scale says Imtiaz Ali

Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has revealed that his forthcoming directorial venture based on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna will be on a huge scale.

Imtiaz Ali was interacting with the media at the launch of music composer Pritam Chakraborty's new company 'JAM8' along with Karan Johar, Pritam Chakraborty, Advait Chandan and Kabir Khan on Thursday in Mumbai.

Last year on Janmashtmi, Imtiaz Ali announced that he is going to direct an epic romantic film based on Radha Krishna folklore.

"I am definitely going to make it, but I want to make it on a huge scale and that's what I am thinking," said Imtiaz.

"I think it will take time to make it properly. It's a big film but at the same time, I feel that the purity also should come so, it will take time to go on and actually make Radha Krishna".

There were reports that Imtiaz Ali is going to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor after their previous successful film 'Jab We Met', but recently Shahid Kapoor made a statement that project has taken the back seat.

talking about collaborating with Shahid Kapoor, Imtiaz said, "There are lots of stories with me. This time around, I wrote many stories. There were lots of things in my mind but I wasn't really able to do that."

There are reports that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is making a film featuring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan but the director says "nothing is confirmed" as of now.

There is speculation that the film will be on the lines of his hit 'Love Aaj Kal', featuring Kartik and Sara.

Imtiaz said, "I can't talk about it because we haven't announced anything regarding it. Now, we are at drawing board and trying to work out things. As of now, nothing is confirmed, but we are working towards a film but right now, I can't say anything about it."

To be written and directed by the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' director, the Radha Krishna film is one of his long-cherished projects; a love story very close to his heart that he has always wanted to explore on the big screen.

It will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, LLP.