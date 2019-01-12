हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Buddhadeb Dasgupta

Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Dasgupta will be honoured on January 13 in the third edition of the `Cinemar Samabartan` ceremony. 

Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Kolkata: National award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta will be handed the Lifetime Achievement Award here by the West Bengal Film Journalists Association (WBFJA), according to a release.

Dasgupta will be honoured on January 13 in the third edition of the `Cinemar Samabartan` ceremony. The award is in the name of the late Satyajit Ray.

Dasgupta is a big name in the parallel cinema. He is known for his political films like "Dooratwa" (Distance) and "Grihajuddha" (Crossroads).

As a director, he has won the National Film Award for Best Direction twice, for "Uttara" (2000) and "Swapner Din" (2005). 

He is a poet and also taught economics in a college before taking up filmmaking. 

Tags:
Buddhadeb Dasguptalifetime achievement awardWest Bengal Film Journalists Association

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close