Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been admitted to the Nanavati hospital here, following some heart related problem, ANI reported.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 22:07 PM IST
Pic courtesy: DNA

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been admitted to the Nanavati hospital here, following some heart related problem, ANI reported.

Details on his health awaited.

Santoshi made his directorial debut with blockbuster Ghayal starring Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Sheshadri in 1993.  Besides Ghayal, Santoshi ahs helmed super-hit films such as Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, Ghatak, Pukar, Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahani etc.

