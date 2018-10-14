हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sapna choudhary

FIR against Sapna Choudhary, 5 others registered in Lucknow

An FIR was filed against the Haryanvi singer and 5 other after a huge ruckus took place in Lucknow following the cancellation of a live concert.

FIR against Sapna Choudhary, 5 others registered in Lucknow
File image

New Delhi: In a fresh trouble for popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, an FIR has been registered against her and five others after she refused to perform at an event last minute in Lucknow on Saturday night. 

Along with Sapna, the case has been registered against five organisers of the event at Ashiana police station in Lucknow. As per the initial reports, Sapna skipped the event after some dispute took place between her and the organisers. After that, the crowd, who had gathered at the venue, got out of the control and created a huge ruckus and damaged properties. Reportedly, three to four people have received injuries in the ruckus. 

The police, after being alarmed about the situation, reached the site and took the matter under its control. A case of forgery and cheating has been registered against the Haryanvi dancer and the organisers. 

On Saturday night, a live concert of Sapna Chaudhary was scheduled to take place at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan. The organisers had been promoting it for a long time. In fact, the program tickets were sold in great quantity. To see this program of Sapna, people had bought a ticket worth Rs 2,500 each.

Amidst this, a dispute between the organizers and Sapna took place after which she refused to perform at the program.

For the unversed, Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled 'Love Bite'.  She has also appeared in a song titled 'Mere Samne Aake' for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film 'Bairi Kangana 2'.

She had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of 'Bigg Boss 11', but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.

The Haryanvi beauty, who has undergone a major transformation, has appeared in Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs too in recent times. She has become more popular now.

