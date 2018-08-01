हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Forget dating, Mouni Roy is not even friends with Mohit Raina

New Delhi: Popular face on television, actress Mouni Roy, best known for her role in 'Naagin' is set to make her Bollywood debut in 'Gold'. The star has been in the news for her personal as well as professional moves.

Rumours were rife that Mouni has been dating her 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. However, the two always remained tight-lipped about the alleged link-up.

Now, Mouni has finally spoken but it might be a heartbreaker for their fans who wanted to see them together. Mouni told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that she is not even friends with him.

She said, “I am single and have been so for a long time. Mohit and I are not even friends.”

Hmm...now that's quite a revelation since fans wanted to see them together.

On the professional front, Mouni has bagged some projects even before her maiden film hits the screens. She will be seen playing a grey character in 'Brahmastra' which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. The film will hit the screens next year.

Mouni will also be seen in a project starring Rajkummar Rao. 

