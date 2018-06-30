हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Baadshaah of Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan has completed 26 years in Bollywood

From Fauji to Zero, Shah Rukh Khan chronicles his 26 years in Bollywood in six minutes-Watch
New Delhi: Baadshaah of Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan has completed 26 years in Bollywood. To celebrate his journey in Bollywood, King Khan took to social media to talk about his journey so far through a six-minute long video."It's been 26 years and I have learnt a lot in this rollercoaster ride of love, hate, happiness and yeah... sometimes sadness," the video begins.

The video was first shared by his wife Gauri and SRK re-tweeted with the caption that read, "This journey is incomplete without you all. Here's telling all of you who made this possible how happy you make me feel."

"So the first year - 1992 - taught this Fauji to become a Deewana. To stand in front of the camera... channel all the nervous energy into what I thought was a performance for the screen, which lots of people still don't think so," SRK's introduction to his first ever rendezvous with cinema.

"Then the second year taught me to oscillate from a Gentleman to a Baazigar to a stalker... (which I must admit I still do on social media, so beware)," he adds. "The third year taught me competitiveness. The kind that made me more passionate about everything I did... Aur ye baat bhi sikhai ki over competitiveness ka 'Anjaam' kabhi kabhi kharab hota hai," He said.

Shah Rukh's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which released in 1995 is hailed as a cult. The film was a major turning point in his life.  "1995 - Raj taught me love, like it did to everyone else," he said about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the video.

King Khan who has had the most inspiring and productive journey in Bollywood will be next seen as a dwarf in Zero. " And in 2018 playing a vertically challenged person but still standing strong with all of your love. Thanks for loving me so much. Twenty six years is half my lifetime or abhi bhi aisa lagta hai ke picture abhi  baaki hai mere dost, shuru se shuru karte hai Zero se, " He signs off. 

 

 

 

