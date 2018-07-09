हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gal Gadot surprises children at Virginia hospital
Los Angeles: 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot surprised fans as she dropped in to say 'hi' to young patients, their families, and staffers at a hospital in Northern Virginia. Dressed in full superhero regalia, the 33-year-old actor paid a visit to Inova Children's Hospital this weekend.

Gadot was in the area shooting for the highly-anticipated sequel, 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
Social media was flooded with the pictures of her visit with several people in attendance eager to get clicked with the Hollywood star.

The hospital too shared a photograph with Gadot on Instagram. "We are so honored that #WonderWoman stopped by to visit the kids and caregivers at #InovaChildrensHospital! Thank you @GalGadot. #ForTheKids," the post read.

Hospital staffer Jamie Gentille also shared and wrote, "Some days are just WONDERFUL!!! So grateful for the stunningly gorgeous and kind Gal Gadot for bringing her superpowers to the kids at work!!"

Dr Lucas Collazo posted a group photo with Gadot on Twitter. "Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us @InovaHealth Children's Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it? And so did the staff," Collazo wrote. 

'Wonder Woman 1984' is scheduled to hit the theatres November 1, 2019.

