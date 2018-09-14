हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif perform Ganpati aarti with entire Khan parivaar—Watch videos

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes.

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' filled the entire atmosphere. The 10-day long Ganesh Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra. And several of our Bollywood celebrities welcomed Bappa home amid full festive fervour.

The Khandaan of B-Town ushered in the celebrations with gusto. From the head of the family Salim Khan-Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail, Arbaaz to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri—all visited Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Ganpati celebrations.

Atul Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared the Ganpati Aarti video:

Also, several fan clubs shared another video on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The celebrities were decked up to their best and sought Bappa's blessings.

Arpita and Aayush Sharma hosted the Ganpati Utsav this year and almost everyone from the Khan parivaar attended the festivity.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—the day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ganesh Chaturthiganesh chaturthi 2018Salman KhanKatrina KaifArpita Khan SharmaGanpati utsavganesh aarti

