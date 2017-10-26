Gauri Khan posts stunning photograph of daughter Suhana on Instagram

Mumbai: Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has grown into a beautiful young lady. And mommy Gauri is elated to see her daughter grow.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page on October 25 to share a stunning photograph of her daughter. And we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Check it out here:

Here's looking at you, kid. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Suhana has inherited not just her mother’s good looks but her father’s acting genes too. A few months back, a video of the young girl performing a character in a play titled Cinderella, had surfaced online. And oh boy, she is dayum talented.

Just like her father, Suhana, knows how to deliver dialogues with the right kind of emotion and subtly display her acting prowess.

Veteran actress Shabhana Azmi is already a fan of Suhana. Sometime in May this year, Shabana had tweeted: @iamsrk Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her (sic).”

Daddy Khan is also very supportive of Suhana’s career ambitions. Responding to Shabana’s tweet, SRK wrote, “How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks (sic).”