George Clooney and wife Amal expecting boy, girl

Los Angeles: Hollywood star George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal are expecting a boy and a girl as twins, the actor`s mother Nina has revealed.

"It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That`s what I`ve been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited," Nina told radaronline.com from her home in Augusta, Kentucky.

While Nina has been told about the babies` gender, there`s a thing about the twins that the couple has still keep a secret from her.

"I haven`t been told their names. That is George and Amal`s department," she added.

George and Amal`s friend Julie Chen was the one who broke the news of the pregnancy.