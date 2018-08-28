हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Grande's 'Sweetener' bags top spot on Billboard 200 chart

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande's fourth studio album "Sweetener" made its debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

This is Grande's third album to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, read a statement.

Three previously released music videos for "No tears left to cry", "The light is coming" and "God is a woman" from her latest album were directed by Grammy Award-winning director Dave Meyers. 

All three videos combined have now been streamed on Vevo over 640 million times.

