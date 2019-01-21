हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Gully Boy: New song 'Mere Gully Mein' to be out soon

After unveiling two foot-tapping raps Apna Time Aayega and Asli Hip Hop, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy are all set to release yet another peppy track from the movie.

Gully Boy: New song &#039;Mere Gully Mein&#039; to be out soon

New Delhi: After unveiling two foot-tapping raps Apna Time Aayega and Asli Hip Hop, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy are all set to release yet another peppy track from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer revealed that the new song 'Mere Gully Mein' will be unveiled on January 22.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The previous song Apna Time Aayega became an instant hit amongst the audience and Ranveer was lauded for pulling off the rap effortlessly.

Gully Boy is inspired by street rappers of a slum Dharavi in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghGully Boymere gully meinZoya Akhtar
Next
Story

Car mechanic files complaint against Aditya Pancholi, says 'he threatened to kill me'

Must Watch

Bhai vs Bhai: Who will be the King of Sultanpur in 2019?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close