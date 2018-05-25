Harvey Weinstein released on $1M bail

Washington DC: Oscar-winner Harvey Weinstein, who was arrested on charges of rape, was on Friday released on $1 million bail with constant electronic monitoring and a ban on travelling beyond New York and Connecticut.

Earlier today, the New York Police Department (NYPD) charged the Hollywood producer with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct from encounters with two different women. He was granted bail of $10 million including property, or $1 million in cash. He opted to pay $1 million in cash, according to the US media.

Several media reports stated that the judge also imposed a temporary protective order directing Weinstein to stay away from the two women whose complaints prompted the charges .The case was adjourned to July 30.

Earlier in the day, Weinstein turned himself in to New York police to face the charges against him. More than 50 women, including stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie, accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, which the former has denied.