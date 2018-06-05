हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Have you seen this unseen childhood pic of Tiger Shroff with his mommy?

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next talent, Tiger Shroff has managed to amass a huge fan following in a short span of time. The actor's washboard abs, kickass action and superlative dancing skills have made him the next best thing in B-Town.

Tiger's rising popularity is also evident from the kind of response his last release 'Baaghi 2' garnered. Well, the actor is deeply connected to his family and likes to spend time with them. He recently took to Twitter to wish his mommy Ayesha on her birthday.

He shared an adorable unseen childhood picture where he can be seen telling mommy something. He wrote: "So lucky to have you mummy! Happy birthday love you! @AyeshaShroff"

Check it out here:

Isn't it cutesy? Jackie Shroff and Ayesha got married on June 5, 1987—also her birthday!

On the professional front, Tiger is busy with Karan Johar's much talked about venture 'Student Of The Year 2' which marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria respectively. He will also be seen in the third part of successful 'Baaghi' franchise which was announced earlier this year.

However, other casting details have not been revealed so far.

