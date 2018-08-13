हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Helicopter eela

Helicopter Eela song Mumma Ki Parchai: Kajol's over-protective mother act steals the show

The makers of the Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela have dropped a goofy number from the film that depicts Kajol's over-protective character in the film. Amit Trivedi's composition has an upbeat melody and has been rendered by Ronit Sarkar.

Helicopter Eela song Mumma Ki Parchai: Kajol&#039;s over-protective mother act steals the show
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The makers of the Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela have dropped a goofy number from the film that depicts Kajol's over-protective character in the film. Amit Trivedi's composition has an upbeat melody and has been rendered by Ronit Sarkar.

The peppy number opens with Kajol as Eela spying on her son Vivaan (Riddhi Sen). She threatens to join his college if he doesn't spend much time with her. The rest of the song shows how Vivaan imagines his obsessive mother everywhere, even on a football pitch. The lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire.

 “Mumma Ki Parchai is a goofy atrangi song which explains the relationship dynamics shared between a single mother played by Kajol & son played by Riddhi Sen in Helicopter Eela. Sung by Ronit Sarkar, music has Amit Trivedi, the song explores the happy yet irritating and fun side of this relationship, lyrics of which have been penned by Swanand Kirkire, " the song synopsis read.

Beautifully stressing on the emotions of a single mother, the trailer shows hilarious moments when Kajol decides to join her son's college as a student but everyone mistakes for a teacher. The emotional roller coaster ride of the mother and son has managed to leave an impact and now we can't wait for the film to hit the screens.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

 

 

 

