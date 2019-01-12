हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Here's the truth behind Sara Khan's lip surgery

New Delhi: TV actress Sara Khan has been in the news because of her lip job that reportedly has gone wrong. Sara took to her Instagram handle to announce her upcoming music video but all her followers could notice was her lips. The netizens claimed that her lip surgery had gone wrong. However, Sara was asked to comment about it during an interview. 

The actress told BollywoodLife, "I’m loving it and laughing at it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Sara added, “There is news coming up that my lip surgery has gone wrong. I just want to share that my lip surgery has got completely amazingly done. And I love it myself so much. I'm loving it. I've used lip fillers actually, it is not a lip surgery. 

"So, the people who are saying its lip surgery, are wrong. It’s a lip filler. I want to educate people that there's a difference between filler and surgery. From my debut show till now, I have only done one thing which is to my lips that too just now. Apart from that, I have groomed myself. But there's been no surgery," she said.

Sara became a popular face in television after appearing in show Bidaai.  Her music video titled Black Heart was released back in 2018. 

