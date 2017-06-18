Here's what happened when Salman Khan crossed Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat while cycling! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is on a cycling spree these days. The 51-year-old actor has been thoroughly enjoying traveling around on a cycle lately. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' hunk was recently caught-on-cam cycling past Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat.

While doing the same, the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town called out Shah Rukh’s name. This clearly shows the unbreakable bonding between the duo. He also showered smiles on the onlookers and even greeted back some of his fans. Have a look:

On the professional front, Salman is currently promoting Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'. It will be releasing on June 23 this year.