Hina Khan

Hina Khan accused of Rs 12 Lakh worth jewellery fraud; actress says sorry haters this tactic will not work

The popular TV actress appeared in a sizzling hot avatar in a music video titled 'Bhasoodi'. 

Hina Khan accused of Rs 12 Lakh worth jewellery fraud; actress says sorry haters this tactic will not work
Pic courtesy: @eyehinakhan

Mumbai: Hina Khan laughed off a report that accused her of being involved in a Rs 12 Lakh worth jewellery fraud case. Hina took to Twitter to react to the report in a rather unusual way. 

She wrote: "LOLwonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses.. sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M (sic)."

The popular TV actress appeared in a sizzling hot avatar in a music video titled 'Bhasoodi'. Hina thus made her music video debut in style.

The song is sung by Sonu Thukral and the rap portions are by Pardhaan. Preet Hundal has composed and penned the track.

Hina is one of Indian TV's most famous actresses. She has a huge fan following but there's no dearth of haters too! The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up, is often trolled on social media but her fans giving befitting responses to silence them.

The actress became a household name after essaying the role of Akshara in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Hina bagged the Entertaining Performance trophy at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence award for reality show Bigg Boss a few weeks back.

After winning the award, she took to Instagram to post:

"I pledged my realism, my substance, my enthusiasm, my vulnerabilities, my drudgery, my turmoil, my gratification, I stood Persistent ! Life doesn’t give u a sunny side up u gotta break it out of it , extract d beauty n rubbish d rubbish.Your love all the way, #ItCameFromWhereItMattersTheMost #KarmaKarmaKarma Grattitude Thank you God prayers and positivity #Sherrkhan #dadasahebphalkeaward2018" (sic).

