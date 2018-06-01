हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan opens YouTube channel, sings Dilbaro from Alia Bhatt's Raazi—Watch

The melodious diva is seen singing 'Dilbaro' from Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'.

New Delhi: One of the most gorgeous 'bahus' of Indian television, Hina Khan has a mammoth fan-following. The actress's popularity could be clearly felt when she appeared in Bigg Boss season 11. Shilpa Shinde won the show while Hina was the first runner-up. However, she remained one of the most entertaining and talked about contestants of the show.

Hina keeps her fan base happy by posting regularly on Instagram and Twitter. The actress took to Twitter and shared a piece of news that would make all her fans jump with joy. Hina has started her very own YouTube channel and her first video will win your hearts!

Hina Tweeted- “Surpriseeeeee! Just for u guys.”

Yet another video was shared in which Hina sings 'Ik Kudi' from 'Udta Punjab'.

On the professional front, Hina will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She had shared the first look of the project recently.

The talented actress got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

