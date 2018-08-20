हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan works out like a beast, flaunts her washboard abs—Video, Pics

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania.

Hina Khan works out like a beast, flaunts her washboard abs—Video, Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is known for her fitness regime. She enjoys a solid fanbase on social media. She often shares her work out pictures and videos, inspiring many.

Recently, she shared a gym video where you can actually see her pumping up the iron. She is quite a fitness enthusiast and never really misses out on that. Her beats work out has certainly paid off as is clearly visible from her washboard abs.

Watch video and check pictures:

 

Making it “SORE” @vikky2121

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan gym videowork out videohina khan picshina khan videos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close