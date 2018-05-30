Hina Khan's dance rehearsal video on 'Rashke Qamar' song is unmissable! Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan had a solid fan army and she enjoys a massive follower list on social media as well. The talented star is a headline maker and often she keeps her fan base happy by posting regular stuff on Instagram and Twitter.

Hina recently shared a dance rehearsal video on the photo-sharing site where she can be seen grooving to the beats of popular number 'Mere Rashke Qamar'. Yes, the same song which became a chartbuster upon its release in Ajay Devgn-Ileana D'Cruz starrer 'Baadshaho'.

Watch it here:

#rehearsals A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 25, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Well, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was the finalist. However, the show was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.