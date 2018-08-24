हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's holiday pics with beau Rocky are unmissable! See inside

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'.

Hina Khan&#039;s holiday pics with beau Rocky are unmissable! See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She regularly updates her pictures and videos, keeping her fan army abreast with all the latest happenings in life.

Hina took to her social media handle and shared pictures of her holiday with friends and beau Rocky. The actress is currently enjoying her brief vacay at Anchaviyo Resorts in Palghar, Maharashtra and her pictures are mind-blowing.

Check it out here:

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

Hina Khanrocky jaiswalhina khan picsBollywoodhina khan holiday pics

