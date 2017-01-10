Hrithik Roshan turns 43: Happy Birthday Greek God!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 43rd birthday today.

Fondly known as Greek God, this heartthrob of millions has made a unique mark in bollywood by delivering a powerhouse of performances over the years.

Entertaining us with his brilliant acting skills and magnificent dance moves, this star has definitely carved a niche for himself as an actor.

Here's a look at some of his performances:

His first leading role was in the box-office success Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), which earned him several awards.

It was followed by the terrorism drama Fiza and the 2001 melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The movie which marked a significant turning point in his career was the 2003 science fiction film Koi... Mil Gaya earning him two Filmfare Awards

He received critical praise for his portrayal of a thief in the 2006 adventure film Dhoom 2, a Muslim Mughal emperor in the 2008 historical romance Jodhaa Akbar and was also praised for 2010 drama Guzaarish.

The 2012 revenge film Agneepath saw his acting skills at the peak of the mountain.

The actor's next flick Kaabil is up for a release on January 25.

Here's wishing Hrithik a very happy birthday!