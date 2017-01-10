Hrithik Roshan turns 43: Happy Birthday Greek God!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:33
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 43rd birthday today.
Fondly known as Greek God, this heartthrob of millions has made a unique mark in bollywood by delivering a powerhouse of performances over the years.
Entertaining us with his brilliant acting skills and magnificent dance moves, this star has definitely carved a niche for himself as an actor.
Here's a look at some of his performances:
- His first leading role was in the box-office success Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), which earned him several awards.
- It was followed by the terrorism drama Fiza and the 2001 melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
- The movie which marked a significant turning point in his career was the 2003 science fiction film Koi... Mil Gaya earning him two Filmfare Awards
- He received critical praise for his portrayal of a thief in the 2006 adventure film Dhoom 2, a Muslim Mughal emperor in the 2008 historical romance Jodhaa Akbar and was also praised for 2010 drama Guzaarish.
- The 2012 revenge film Agneepath saw his acting skills at the peak of the mountain.
- The actor's next flick Kaabil is up for a release on January 25.
Here's wishing Hrithik a very happy birthday!
First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:09
