Hrithik Roshan turns 43: Happy Birthday Greek God!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:33
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 43rd birthday today.

Fondly known as Greek God, this heartthrob of millions has made a unique mark in bollywood by delivering a powerhouse of performances over the years.

Entertaining us with his brilliant acting skills and magnificent dance moves, this star has definitely carved a niche for himself as an actor.

Here's a look at some of his performances:

  • His first leading role was in the box-office success Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), which earned him several awards.
  • It was followed by the terrorism drama Fiza and the 2001 melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
  • The movie which marked a significant turning point in his career was the 2003 science fiction film Koi... Mil Gaya earning him two Filmfare Awards
  • He received critical praise for his portrayal of a thief in the 2006 adventure film Dhoom 2, a Muslim Mughal emperor in the 2008 historical romance Jodhaa Akbar and was also praised for 2010 drama Guzaarish.
  • The 2012 revenge film Agneepath saw his acting skills at the peak of the mountain.
  • The actor's next flick Kaabil is up for a release on January 25.

Here's wishing Hrithik a very happy birthday!

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:09

