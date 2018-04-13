हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan's new mean machine will take your breath away–Details inside

Hrithik has gifted himself an Aston Martin Rapide S which costs a whopping Rs 3.8 crore

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actors have the most amazing collection of mean machines. From the most amazing bikes to those drool-worthy cars, our B-town biggies own it all. Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan added a new member to his car family.

According to a News18 report, Hrithik has gifted himself an Aston Martin Rapide S which costs a whopping Rs 3.8 crore in India (ex-showroom). Hrithik is not the only Bollywood actor to own this beauty, 'Padmaavat' actor Ranveer Singh also owns an Aston Martin Rapide S and has been spotted driving around in it several times.

For the uninitiated, this Aston Martin sports car hides a 6.0-litre AM29 V12 petrol engine under its hood that has the ability to churn out 620 Nm of peak torque.The engine is coupled with the ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission. The car can go from 0 to 100 in just 4.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 327 km/h. Hrithik has the silver coloured Rapide S with black interiors.

Have a look at the car:

(Pic Courtesy: Aston Martin)

Other than this silver beauty, the Bollywood Greek God owns a range of luxury cars such as Rolls Royce Ghost, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes Maybach and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

