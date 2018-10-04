हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan's special gift for the paparazzi will melt your heart-See inside

New Delhi: The paparazzi culture has grown rapidly in India. Be it a wedding or a funeral, every move of the Bollywood celebs are captured whether they approve of it or not. Recently, when the shutterbugs missed clicking Hrithik Roshan at the airport, he took to his social media to share a picture of his new look along with a very interesting caption.

The actor posted an Airport look with a caption dedicated to all the paparazzi. He wrote, "Paparazzi missed the Bihari at the airport today. This one dedicated to all the photographers. #bihariwalk #biharitalk #iwasabihariinmypastlife #explorerforever #byebyemumbai"

Keeping it basic yet stylish,  Hrithik donned a basic grey t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans and black leather jacket. 

In his upcoming next Hrithik will be essaying the role of  Anand Kumar, the man behind Bihar’s Super 30 club, who runs a coaching institute to train children from economically backward section of the society.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, the makers of Super 30 released the first look posters creating an immense buzz amongst the audience. The audience had lauded the actor for his incredible transformation as a Patna based math teacher as he steps into the shoes of maths wizard Anand Kumar. 

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on January 25, 2019

