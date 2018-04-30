I see myself doing organic farming: Actor Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose performances in film after film have drawn critical acclaim, says his big dream is to live in the lap of nature -- in a farmhouse where he can indulge in organic farming.

Born to a farmer's family and brought up in Bihar, Pankaj told IANS in an interview: "I am really thankful for whatever I have got in the last five years. It is great, really. But I want to see myself somewhere else."

"I want to build my farmhouse where I will do organic farming, I want to pet some animals, and some beautiful flowers should be there in the garden. I want to live close to nature, along with my family."

The National School of Drama alumnus, who has delivered laudable performances in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Fukrey", "Gurgaon" and "Newton", said his career as an actor never took precedence over his family.

"Acting was never my first priority. This is not life... this is a part of life. That does not mean I will leave acting. It is just that I want to come, do the performance that I love and go back to nature," Pankaj said.

The actor travelled to various countries with "Newton", which has won him a Special Mention at the 65th National Film Awards. He said the audience outside India is very interested in stories that reflect the country's society and culture.

"It could be anything -- our political culture, society, tribes... I think that is why they found the story of 'Newton' interesting. ‘Newton' is everything in one. I think those audiences know how to appreciate a good performance."

The political black comedy, directed by Amit V. Masurkar, is about a rookie clerk on election duty in a conflict-ridden jungle of Chhattisgarh. Pankaj plays a role supporting to the lead character essayed by Rajkummar Rao.

Pankaj said the international audience became curious about the Naxal movement, tribal community and villages after watching the movie, which was screened at film festivals in Berlin and Hong Kong, among others.

"I think one of the main difference is that our audience wants to watch a film that is fast with action, drama... There, at least people who came for our screening, knew how to appreciate insightful narratives," he said.

However, he is hopeful that the scene is changing.

"That is why films like 'Masaan', 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Newton', 'Gurgaon' and our upcoming 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' are made. We are growing slowly as an audience, and are surely getting mature to watch new content."

In "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain", Pankaj will be seen in his first romantic role. He says it's close to his own personality.

"This is the first time that I am part of one of such a love story which is very sweet and real. I am playing my own personality. You will get to see the real me in the character I have played.

"I am playing a small part with merely three scenes in the film, but that plot leaves a mark in the main narrative. That is the beauty of my role in the film," he said.

The film, releasing on May 18, features a cast including Sanjay Mishra, Ekavali Khanna, Anshuman Jha and Brijendra Kala, in a story set in rustic Varanasi.