Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz posts bold photo online, shuts trolls in her own style!

Ileana is not the first one to have been targetted by the online trollers

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Ileana D'Cruz has had some good releases in the last year. The actress is also an avid social media user. But internet can be a nasty place when it comes to trolls and haters. But Ileana found a brilliant way to shut them up. 

The 'Baadshaho' actress took to Instagram and shared an bold picture from her photoshoot. She captioned the click as: "f**k their opinions and what they think you are. you are NOT made of their flaws. you are made of your own darkness and exploding stars.”

Well, it's rather to the point, right? The picture has been clicked by ace photographer Rohan Shreshtha.

Ileana is not the first one to have been targetted by the online trollers. Several other Bollywood beauties have previously been cornered for posting bold pictures or videos. From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta to Taapsee Pannu, Mallika Sherawat, Nia Sharma etc all have been trolled by the haters online.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid' which did a great business at the Box Office and received a warm response from the audiences. She is currently busy with the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.

