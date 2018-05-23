I'm not a feminist, I believe in equality, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding, says she is not a feminist and believes in equality.

Kareena, along with co-actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, director Shashanka Ghosh and producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, were at the "Veere Di Wedding" music launch here on Tuesday.

Asked about the idea of feminism, Kareena said: "I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Veere Di Wedding is a female buddy film about four girls living in an urban setting and their struggles in life.

Kareena has always been vocal about her personal life, but in this film, she playing a character which is commitment phobic.

Asked about her role selection criteria, she said: "I think what made me take up this part is that for me, as a commercial mainstream actor who is always used to work with mainstream actors, be it Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan... For me, it was very different to be part of a film with four girls.

"I think the story is something I got completely obsessed by and I thought it was really cool. And I think who better than this entire team to put this film together.I think this was the reason I wanted to do 'Veere Di Wedding'. As far as my character Kalindi is concerned, I think she is really cool and there is a reason why she is commitment phobic, which will be seen in the film."

Kareena is known for working with A-list actors in Bollywood, but this time she is paired with Sumeet Vyas.

On this, she quipped: "I think I have chosen A-Lister heroine this time."

Sharing her funniest memories from the film's set, the actress said: "I think it would be throwing Sumeet Vyas off the moon in the film. That was quite funny because I have never done that in my career. I never had the opportunity to throw a hero off from a moon. So thank you everyone, for giving me this chance, I am sure it will go down in history."

The film will release on June 1, 2018.