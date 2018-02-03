हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Under-19 team wins World Cup: Bollywood celebs cheer for boys in blue

A string of celebrities from the tinsel town lauded India's victory against Australia today. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 15:52 PM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

New Delhi: The Under-19 Indian Cricket team has won the World Cup and people in the country can’t stop going gaga over it. In a country, where cricket is a religion, celebrations begin the moment India wins a match. And today, as young India lifted the World Cup, an avalanche of reactions poured in on social media to cheer for the boys in blue.

Here are some of the tweets that have come from our film celebs:

Shah Rukh Khan: Wow. What a proud moment for young India. Well done lil ones…May u keep conquering the world. And keep playing FIFA ...on the side. A great morning.

Amitabh Bachchan: T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !!  #INDIACHAMPIONS  !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS  .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA !..गूँज रहा है विश्व भर में !!

Anil Kapoor: And our #boysinblue have done it again! Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #U19CWCFinal! It’s been a delight to watch you all play!! The future of Indian Cricket is strong & bright! Congratulations to the proud coach #RahulDravid as well!! #INDvAUS

Riteish Deshmukh: #ManjotKalra you beauty #TeamIndia the champions. The WALL #RahulDravid stands tall in this victory. Congratulations !! वाह!! दिल जीत लिया.....#U19WorldCup

‏Arjun Kapoor: We are the champions! Congrats under 19 team India for this amazing victory! #U19CWC

Vivek Oberoi: Yayyy! Congrats team India under 19 and the amazing #RahulDravid ! So proud of u! Unbeaten champs through the tournament! 4world titles a record we are all so proud of! Jai hind #BoysinBlue #under19worldcup @BCCI

Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations team India. Well played. Well deserved. And a special mention for Rahul Dravid who is giving back to the game like a true champion. #ICCU19CWC

Preity Zinta: Congrats to the U19 Boys in Blue for winning the #CWCU19 Loved the celebration Rahul Dravid take a bow. #INDvAUS #kalra #undefeated

Ayushmann Khurrana‏: Congrats team India for winning the under 19 World Cup. Prithwi, Shubman, Nagarkoti, Mavi etc have a very bright future. May India’s dominance in world cricket continue.

Raveena Tandon: @Under19WorldCup our Young #BoysInBlue  waved the #BharatArmy”flag dedicating their win to Indian Army ! Awesome gesture! #WorldCupunder19 #deshKeYuvak  kaise hon? Aise bano,Bhai,aise bano! “

Saiyami Kher: World champions!!! What a dominating performance by team India...Incredible! @Shaw_Prithvi congratulations to you and the boys! 
Rahul Dravid you genius. Thankyou

#U19CWC 
#INDvAUS 
#RahulDravid

Sophie Choudry: And the young boys in blue be making us PROUD!! Congrats on becoming world champions boys!!!And huge respect to their guiding light & true gentleman #RahulDravid #U19WorldCupFinal #U19CWCFinal #Indiachampions #BleedBlue

Vatsal Seth: We are the Champions!! Congratulations boys #U19WorldCupFinal #Under19WC #TeamIndia

India today lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final. With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race of most U-19 World Cup titles. 

