India Under-19 team wins World Cup: Bollywood celebs cheer for boys in blue

New Delhi: The Under-19 Indian Cricket team has won the World Cup and people in the country can’t stop going gaga over it. In a country, where cricket is a religion, celebrations begin the moment India wins a match. And today, as young India lifted the World Cup, an avalanche of reactions poured in on social media to cheer for the boys in blue.

A string of celebrities from the tinsel town lauded India's victory against Australia today.

Here are some of the tweets that have come from our film celebs:

Shah Rukh Khan: Wow. What a proud moment for young India. Well done lil ones…May u keep conquering the world. And keep playing FIFA ...on the side. A great morning.

Amitabh Bachchan: T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA !..गूँज रहा है विश्व भर में !!

Anil Kapoor: And our #boysinblue have done it again! Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #U19CWCFinal! It’s been a delight to watch you all play!! The future of Indian Cricket is strong & bright! Congratulations to the proud coach #RahulDravid as well!! #INDvAUS

Riteish Deshmukh: #ManjotKalra you beauty #TeamIndia the champions. The WALL #RahulDravid stands tall in this victory. Congratulations !! वाह!! दिल जीत लिया.....#U19WorldCup

‏Arjun Kapoor: We are the champions! Congrats under 19 team India for this amazing victory! #U19CWC

Vivek Oberoi: Yayyy! Congrats team India under 19 and the amazing #RahulDravid ! So proud of u! Unbeaten champs through the tournament! 4world titles a record we are all so proud of! Jai hind #BoysinBlue #under19worldcup @BCCI

Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations team India. Well played. Well deserved. And a special mention for Rahul Dravid who is giving back to the game like a true champion. #ICCU19CWC

Preity Zinta: Congrats to the U19 Boys in Blue for winning the #CWCU19 Loved the celebration Rahul Dravid take a bow. #INDvAUS #kalra #undefeated

Ayushmann Khurrana‏: Congrats team India for winning the under 19 World Cup. Prithwi, Shubman, Nagarkoti, Mavi etc have a very bright future. May India’s dominance in world cricket continue.

Raveena Tandon: @Under19WorldCup our Young #BoysInBlue waved the #BharatArmy”flag dedicating their win to Indian Army ! Awesome gesture! #WorldCupunder19 #deshKeYuvak kaise hon? Aise bano,Bhai,aise bano! “

Saiyami Kher: World champions!!! What a dominating performance by team India...Incredible! @Shaw_Prithvi congratulations to you and the boys!

Rahul Dravid you genius. Thankyou

#U19CWC

#INDvAUS

#RahulDravid

Sophie Choudry: And the young boys in blue be making us PROUD!! Congrats on becoming world champions boys!!!And huge respect to their guiding light & true gentleman #RahulDravid #U19WorldCupFinal #U19CWCFinal #Indiachampions #BleedBlue

Vatsal Seth: We are the Champions!! Congratulations boys #U19WorldCupFinal #Under19WC #TeamIndia

India today lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final. With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race of most U-19 World Cup titles.