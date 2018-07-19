हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Shetty

Is Devasena Anushka Shetty getting married to Baahubali Prabhas? Here's what her mother said

Is Devasena Anushka Shetty getting married to Baahubali Prabhas? Here&#039;s what her mother said
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The popular on-screen jodi of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty is loved by the audiences. Especially, after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali I and II', the couple became a sensation. Fans wanted to see them together both on and off screens. Rumours of them tying the knot too caught everyone's attention.

Time and again the actors have denied it saying that they are just 'good friends'. Now, it's Anushka's mother who has opened up on the whole marriage thing. According to Bollywoodlife.com, her mother expressed her fondness for Prabhas but also maintained that there no truth to the wedding rumour.

The report quoted her as saying, “They both are stars and have acted together. I would love to get Prabhas like Mr Perfect for Anushka but they are just good friends. Stop spreading rumours about their marriage.”

Hmm...so, guess it's time to stop overthinking about the 'Baahubali' pair to turn real life partners.

Anushka is a renowned actress in the South film industry and has many laurels to her name. Her illustrious career began with Telugu film Super IN 2005, which got her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress nomination. Then she went on to star in SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu which was a huge success at the Box Office.

She bagged her third Filmfare Best Actress trophy for powerful portrayal in and as 'Rudramadevi'. Finally, it was SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali part 1 and 2' in which she played Devasena that got her global recognition.

Her latest Bhaagamathie, a horror drama, written and directed by G. Ashok received a thunderous response from the audiences. The fans are now waiting to watch Prabhas and Anushka together, even if it's for the big screens. 

Anushka ShettyPrabhasBaahubalibaahubali couplePrabhas girlfriendPrabhas marriageanushka shetty marriage

