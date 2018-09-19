हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Is Katrina Kaif related to Mohammad Kaif? Former cricketer has the quirkiest answer to fan's question

Katrina will definitely have a hearty laugh if she comes across this fan's question.   

Pic courtesy: Katrina - Yogen Shah, @MohammadKaif (Twitter)

Mumbai: Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif interacted with fans on Twitter a few days back. Fans used the hashtag #AskKaif to connect to one of India's finest all-rounders, and that's when a fan came up with an amusing question.

Kaif wrote: "Looking forward to interacting with you all in a few hours time. You may send your questions using #AskKaif (sic)."

A fan asked: "Sir are you related to Katrina Kaif? If not, then do you think there’s a chance in the future? ;) #AskKaif (sic)."

And Kaif'had the quirkiest reply. The ex-sportsman tweeted: "Not related yet :) Baaki, already happily married. But heard an interesting story of how Katrina got her surname Kaif, according to that story it has a connection with my name (sic)."

Well, it has been a few years since we have been Kaif on the field but he makes it a point to be in touch with his fans on social media.

Katrina will definitely have a hearty laugh if she comes across this fan's question. The pretty Bollywood diva is gearing up for two big releases this year - Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. She has two other big films in her kitty and it includes Salman Khan's 2019 Eid release Bharat and Varun Dhawan starrer untitled dance-based film directed by Remo D'Souza in the pipeline.

