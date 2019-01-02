It's no one: Ariana Grande on dating

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande says she is single, but not ready to mingle.

The "Thank u, next" singer came across a fan's post on Tuesday with the headline: "Who Is Ariana Dating Now?!"

The 25-year-old was curious to find out the answer, reports eonline.com.

"Can they tell me too?" she replied to one follower before making it clear she is not with anybody.

"Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It's no one," Ariana wrote on Twitter. "Please refer back to this tweet for future questions."

Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson last year.

Instead of dating, the singer has a few other things on her agenda. For starters, Ariana is kicking off the 'Sweetener World Tour' that begins on March 18 in New York.